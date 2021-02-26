Advertisement

Flu and other viral infections are down

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While COVID-19 still dominates talk this February, every other year the second month is the peak month of flue season. But one local doctor says this year’s flu season is almost non existent.

SwedishAmerican pediatrician Dr. Errol Baptist says he’s seen some respiratory viruses and a few cases of strep but hardly any cases of the flu this year. Baptist not only attributes that to children wearing masks but also from more remote learning, staying at home and not being exposed to as many other children.

Baptist says, “The only problem with that is, children need to be exposed to a lot of these viruses. Not the influenza virus but the other ones. And that’s how they build immunity to fight diseases later on in life.”

