Small business grant contest offered by FedEx

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - FedEx is offering grant opportunities for local businesses, with applications open until March 9.

The grant contest is open to sole proprietors and online businesses that have been in business for at least six months. The contest is not open to non-profits or franchises.

You can apply here and view a sample entry here.

In order to apply:

Write a short profile highlighting your unique story and offerings.

Upload a logo and photos that capture the spirit of your business.

Create a one-minute video about what makes your business special.

Share your entry! Remind fans to vote for your entry between March 10 and March 24. Votes are one of the many factors considered in choosing finalists and winners, and are allowed once per 24-hour period per person.

Prizes from the contest include:

Grand Prize: One winner of $50,000, plus $7,500 in FedEx Office print and business services

2nd Place: One winner of $30,000, plus $5,000 in FedEx Office print and business services

3rd Place: Ten winners of $15,000, plus $1,000 in FedEx Office print and business services

