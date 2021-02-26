Collins Aerospace celebrates Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just 12 percent of engineers around the world are women. Rockford based Collins Aerospace is working to change that by breaking down the stigma that is just for boys and introducing girls to the industry.

Collins brought together engineers and students from all over virtually to talk about STEM education and to hopefully create more ‘Steminists.’ Engineers say it’s key to introduce younger students to STEM so they can build an interest for it and hopefully pursue a career within the field.

Katie Windelborn of Collins Aerospace says, “It’s also great too because we do a lot of co-ops and internships. When they get back into college, they can say hey I did this. Introduce a girl to engineering with you guys and it really got me interested in it, who knows where that can take them.”

