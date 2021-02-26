Advertisement

Collins Aerospace celebrates Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just 12 percent of engineers around the world are women. Rockford based Collins Aerospace is working to change that by breaking down the stigma that is just for boys and introducing girls to the industry.

Collins brought together engineers and students from all over virtually to talk about STEM education and to hopefully create more ‘Steminists.’ Engineers say it’s key to introduce younger students to STEM so they can build an interest for it and hopefully pursue a career within the field.

Katie Windelborn of Collins Aerospace says, “It’s also great too because we do a lot of co-ops and internships. When they get back into college, they can say hey I did this. Introduce a girl to engineering with you guys and it really got me interested in it, who knows where that can take them.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch Twitter
Madigan’s successor resigns days after appointment
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs criminal reform bill
Illinois lawmakers defend police reform bill
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m.
Rockford Police investigate shooting on Melrose Street

Latest News

National division 1 women's basketball tournament to come to Rockford
National division 1 women's basketball tournament to come to Rockford
Bath and Body Fusion rings in its 10th anniversary with many celebrations throughout the week.
Bath and Budy Fusion celebrates 10 years in downtown Rockford
A digital rendering of antibodies attacking the COVID-19 virus. (Storyblocks)
Winnebago Co. adds 26 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Line at car wash in Rockford
Car washes see long lines as snow melts