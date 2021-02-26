Car washes see long lines as snow melts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As warmer weather finally melts the snow across the Stateline, area car washes are seeing long lines. The salt and grime found on vehicles across the region is more than just an eyesore.

The salt used to treat roads in Illinois is corrosive if it’s left on surfaces for an extended period and can be especially damaging to cars. The mechanical parts beneath a vehicle are particularly vulnerable to salt damage. That’s why Spencer Gould of Express Clean Car Wash in Rockford says it’s critical to get your vehicle washed as soon as you’re able.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also says that cars that have been on the road for more than eight years are at a greater risk of salt damage, and that specific steps should be taken to help your vehicle recover from the winter.

Gould says that although the lines at his wash may be long, their goal is to have customers in and out in under 15 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.