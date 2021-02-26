Belvidere Fury hockey makes the most of its opprtunities

(WIFR) - The Belvidere Fury hockey team is in its fifth season. The high school combined squad is made up of players from five different area schools. Even they are finding out the difficulties of playing during the pandemic.

“It was a good four months without skates on,” said Belvidere senior Jack Riley. “To finally get it going was really exciting. We all couldn’t wait to do it.”

Just like any sport, hockey is coming out of its hiatus. But with the uncertainty of a high school season starting up, the Fury joined the Great Lakes Youth Hockey League, a privately funded league.

”I’m glad we still got a couple games going and a little league playing going on,” said Belvidere senior Jason Martin. “It’s definitely really fun that everyone on the board set this up for us.”

“It was something for these kids to do,” explained Fury head coach Rich Clemmensen. “While AHAI (Amateur Hockey Association - Illinois) was undecided as to whether or not they were going to provide a season for us, we jumped on this league so the kids could keep playing.”

The Fury will play a ten-game schedule, but even those are not always guaranteed.

“It’s been hectic and unpredictable,” said Kailey Osborne, a North Boone sophomore. “Games get canceled and then rescheduled and you never know if you’re going to be able to play there or not because of the restrictions on COVID.”

You don’t have to go too far back to see that scenario play out. Last Sunday, Belvidere had to find a new opponent at the last minute for Senior Night. But the Fury have made the most out of every opportunity.

“Starting out, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Clemmensen. “With COVID and everything and the season shut down, this really has become a pretty fun season. We’ve played some teams and gone to some rinks that we normally wouldn’t go to. It really is a blast.”

The Fury are an up-and-coming group in the combined division. The team is made up of players from Belvidere, Belvidere North, North Boone, DeKalb and Sycamore High School.

“From a little team with 12 guys going all the way up to 18 my senior year, we’ve just grown every single year,” said Riley. “Every single year we’ve gotten even better and it’s just crazy to see how far we’ve come.”

With five seniors leaving their impact on the program, a new dynasty may be in the making.

“That’s the big dream is to become the (Rockford) Icemen. But, we’re the Belvidere Fury hockey team. That’s what we are. So, we’re going to make a name for ourselves and we’re going to get there.”

