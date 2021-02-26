Bath and Budy Fusion celebrates 10 years in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After gaining popularity at Rockford City Market, Bath and Body Fusion got its own brick and mortar location in downtown Rockford. 10 years later and the business is better than ever.

To celebrate the milestone, the store is having a sale right now and doing drawings and giveaways throughout the week as a way to say thanks to all of its customers. Owner Jenny Ralston says she’s come a long way from making skin care in her grandmother’s kitchen and can’t thank the City Market enough for giving her the platform to begin her business that’s grown so much over the last decade, even during a health crisis.

Ralston says, “Even in the pandemic, we ended up having a record year for sales, we pulled together and we gave back to our community. The community has been showing up to support us. We have so many big things in the works right now so it seems so surreal to know I started ten years ago.”

As part of the celebration, Bath and Body Fusion will be hosting a skin care class at the store Saturday starting at 2 p.m. It will also rebranding with new labels and new products within the coming months.

