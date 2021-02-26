Advertisement

Bath and Budy Fusion celebrates 10 years in downtown Rockford

Bath and Body Fusion rings in its 10th anniversary with many celebrations throughout the week.
Bath and Body Fusion rings in its 10th anniversary with many celebrations throughout the week.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After gaining popularity at Rockford City Market, Bath and Body Fusion got its own brick and mortar location in downtown Rockford. 10 years later and the business is better than ever.

To celebrate the milestone, the store is having a sale right now and doing drawings and giveaways throughout the week as a way to say thanks to all of its customers. Owner Jenny Ralston says she’s come a long way from making skin care in her grandmother’s kitchen and can’t thank the City Market enough for giving her the platform to begin her business that’s grown so much over the last decade, even during a health crisis.

Ralston says, “Even in the pandemic, we ended up having a record year for sales, we pulled together and we gave back to our community. The community has been showing up to support us. We have so many big things in the works right now so it seems so surreal to know I started ten years ago.”

As part of the celebration, Bath and Body Fusion will be hosting a skin care class at the store Saturday starting at 2 p.m. It will also rebranding with new labels and new products within the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch Twitter
Madigan’s successor resigns days after appointment
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs criminal reform bill
Illinois lawmakers defend police reform bill
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m.
Rockford Police investigate shooting on Melrose Street

Latest News

National division 1 women's basketball tournament to come to Rockford
National division 1 women's basketball tournament to come to Rockford
Introduce a girl to engineering day
Collins Aerospace celebrates Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day
A digital rendering of antibodies attacking the COVID-19 virus. (Storyblocks)
Winnebago Co. adds 26 COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Line at car wash in Rockford
Car washes see long lines as snow melts