Vaccine shipment arrives in Winnebago Co.

A total of 2,300 doses were received, including the 500 previously anticipated for the week of Feb. 10.
Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune(Texas Tribune)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUTNY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County received its allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 23.

At a news conference on Feb. 10, Dr. Martell reported that Winnebago County had not received its allocation of  Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The shipment was delayed past the week of Feb. 10 due to severe winter weather.

A total of 2,300 doses were received, including the 500 previously anticipated for the week of Feb. 10. This vaccine has been prioritized for those needing their second dose, local officials said.

