Third Rockford business gets support from Barstool Fund

The Office Niteclub does not serve food, causing the business to struggle during COVID-19 mitigations.
The Office Niteclub
The Office Niteclub(The Barstool Fund)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third area business received a call that will bring financial help as thousands of businesses across the country have struggled to stay open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office NiteClub at 513 E. State St. got a call from Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy, informing the club owner funding will be supplied within 72 hours to help support the business. Sisters Thai Cafe and Cucina Di Rosa received the call from the founder of Barstool Sports earlier this year.

Ownership told Portnoy The Office Niteclub does not serve food, causing the business to struggle during COVID-19 mitigations. The club is known for vibrant dance music from DJs, animated live shows, along with quality sound and lighting systems.

The Office Niteclub is a queer space, aiming to include everyone — including people who are LGBTQIA, non-binary, gender queer and femme.

