State committing $700K to downtown Rockford building project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) highlighted a commitment made by the state to grant $772,000 in funding for a construction project in downtown Rockford on Thursday.

“The redevelopment of downtown Rockford benefits the entire region,” Stadelman said. “The project next to the new library uses prime riverfront property, with a mix of dining, retail and residential space that promises to appeal to a diverse crowd.”

The project, funded through the Shovel Ready Infrastructure Capital Program, is set to prepare a site located at 227 N. Wyman in Rockford for redevelopment, with project activities including architectural engineering, site preparation and improvement, according to the announcement by Stadelman.

The grant will help support Bush construction, the company developing the six-story riverfront property next to the new downtown Rockford Public Library with space for a restaurant, retail shops and apartment units.

“I’m excited this project is shovel-ready and now will be supported with Rebuild Illinois funds,” Stadelman said. “I look forward to the opening of the new library campus.”

The Shovel Ready Infrastructure Capital Program is part of Rebuild Illinois, the state’s 5-year statewide construction program. You can visit the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website here for updates on this and future Rebuild Illinois projects.

