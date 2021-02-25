Slight fog, ice risk into Friday morning with our next weather maker arriving at night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As temperatures will dip below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning, the threat of patchy and freezing fog along with some icy spots are possible. Otherwise seasonable temperatures will continue going up as a warm-up is in the cards for the weekend.

The fog risk is especially prevalent for rural, open areas in the Rockford region as our temperatures will be dipping below freezing, we’ll have some clearing skies and a very light wind. If you do encounter fog, remember to use your low beam headlights and increase your following distance if visibility is low. The melting of the snowpack also hasn’t stopped and will continue, which means there is more standing water on our roads.

In addition to freezing fog creating some slick spots on some roads, the frozen meltwater calls for slick spots, too. If you encounter any standing water late, chances are it will ice over overnight. Be aware on sidewalks, parking lots and more. Be sure to walk flat footed ‘like a penguin’ as we like to say!

Temperatures in the lower 40s and mostly sunny skies are forecast for Friday with the next weather maker arriving at night. This will be a round of mainly light precipitation late Friday evening into the overnight hours. It will come in the form of a mix of rain and wet snow. This will be a widely scattered event with little to no accumulations expected. Because of the timing and the small accumulation amounts, this will be a low impact event.

After the mild weekend in the mid 40s for highs, another modest cool-down is expected into early next week although it looks to be brief. A touch cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 30s then rebounding back into the 40s by Tuesday and beyond. The daytime temperatures will result in continued steady daytime melting of the existing snowpack. The longer range outlook suggests March will open with continued above normal temperatures, too!

