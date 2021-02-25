Seasonable weather trend to continue, March looking to keep warmth around

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline did have a cold front pass through the region Thursday, our skies have already began to clear. This is setting the stage for how the week will end.

Wednesday night will also have some lighter winds to come with the quiet conditions, meaning that some patchy fog can’t be ruled entirely. Temperatures also look to dip below freezing once again, which means that some of the melted snow could create some black ice on the roads. More melting will still take place over the next several days, even Wednesday had 3 inches of the snowpack at the Chicago Rockford International Airport melt, now standing at 8 inches.

Otherwise, we’re looking at a modest cool down tonight through Friday, followed by a warm-up over the weekend, when locations will once again get well into the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. A round of mainly light precipitation is expected Friday evening into the overnight, in the form of a mix of rain and wet snow, with little/no accumulations and impacts expected.

Skies will become dry for the rest of the weekend and into most of next week with temperatures expected to be at or above normal. The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows the above normal temperatures continuing in the region. After a downright frigid February, it appears we’re going to get right back into a warmer-than-normal pattern for March and April. We may average slightly drier-than-normal in March with more moisture coming in with warmer air in April. If this pattern does hold and we have a somewhat below normal precipitation pattern for March, that would lessen our flood risk for the spring flood season.

