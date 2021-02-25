Advertisement

Rockford man charged after Cherryvale Mall shooting

Marquise D. Caldwell faces one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Marquise D. Caldwell
Marquise D. Caldwell(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged after the shooting that took place outside of Cherryvale Mall on Feb. 14.

Marquise D. Caldwell faces one count of armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm after he was allegedly seen on video surveillance. At 12:20 p.m. the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said they saw Caldwell visiting various stores within the mall.

At approximately, 12:44 p.m., Caldwell appears to be following another person from the upper level to the lower level of Macy’s. This person, believed to be the intended target of Caldwell’s gunfire, exits Macy’s and runs towards a white SUV parked in a handicapped parking spot.

Caldwell follows and exits Macy’s with his left arm extended with what appears to be a handgun in his left hand. Caldwell’s arm is pointed in the direction of the person near the white SUV, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A security officer driving near the exit at that time heard gunshots. Fired shell casings were recovered from the area where Caldwell was standing. Caldwell was not arrested on scene. He was later arrested on Feb. 21 in Wisconsin and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on Feb. 24.

“If you go to Cherryvale Mall and shoot at someone, you are going to be arrested, prosecuted and convicted,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said.

