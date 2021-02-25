Advertisement

Rock Co. inmates return to giving unadoptable dogs a new ‘leash on life’

Rock Co. inmates are training Suzie so she has a chance to be adopted.
Rock Co. inmates are training Suzie so she has a chance to be adopted.(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An adorable – but currently unadoptable – Australian Shepherd mix is getting a second chance at finding her fur-ever home thanks to a group of Rock Co. inmates committed to teaching her how to be a good dog.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is teaming up again with the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society to bring back the Canine Corrections Academy. Founded in 2014, the program went on hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first member of the Class of 2021 will be Suzie, who began her training on Tuesday. The Rock Co. inmates plan to teach her basic obedience and socialization skills. When she’s completed her classes, Suzie will need to pass the Canine Good Citizenship certification test and, if she does, the two-and-a-half-year-old pup will be eligible for adoption.

The Sheriff’s Office also explained how helpful the program is Suzie’s trainers too. They are inmates serving in the Rock Co. Education and Criminal Addictions Program. Sheriff Troy Knudson called the experience invaluable for them.

The interaction, he explained, is “invaluable” for teaching patience, responsibility, and compassion, in addition to providing a boost to their self-esteem.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch Twitter
Madigan’s successor resigns days after appointment
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Medrano
Rockford man arrested for sexual abuse of child
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m.
Rockford Police investigate shooting on Melrose Street

Latest News

Illinois’ 22nd District seat now sits empty just 72 hours after being filled as former House...
Michael Madigan’s successor in the Illinois House resigns three days after being picked
Next precipitation chances arrive late Friday
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/24/2021
Three local venues will host 8 weekends of men's and women's state bowling tournaments.
Championship bowling returns to the Rockford region
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs criminal reform bill
Illinois lawmakers defend police reform bill
Retail forecast shows increase in sales
Retail forecast