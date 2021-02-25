More 40 Degree Highs for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of fog this morning with a mix of sun and clouds today. West winds 5 - 15 MPH with a high in the upper 30′s. Tonight it turns cold again with low around 20. Icy spots will develop as the melting of today will freeze back over. Highs in the low 40′s tomorrow with a rain/snow chance late Friday night. Both Saturday and Sunday are looking great with highs in the mid to low 40′s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.