Michael Madigan’s successor in the Illinois House resigns three days after being picked

Illinois (WIFR) - Illinois’ 22nd District seat now sits empty just 72 hours after being filled as former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s pick to replace him in the house didn’t work out.

“It’s really really troubling because this is why people leave the state of Illinois,” said 89th District Rep. Andrew Chesney.

“My limited time down in Springfield everybody on both sides Republican and Democrat are busting their behinds,” said 69th District Rep. Dave Vella.

On Sunday Madigan selected 26-year-old Edward Kodatt to fill his spot as Illinois’ 22nd District Representative, but just three days later Madigan asked him to resign.

“This is just par for the course consistent with the legacy of the former speaker and Chicago style politics,” said Chesney.

Madigan said in a statement that he learned of alleged questionable misconduct and asked Kodatt to step down on Wednesday saying he’s committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.

“This is why people just shake their heads,” said Chesney. “They’re tired of voting, they’re tired of fighting and they just call a U-Haul company because it’s gotten to that point.”

While many are frustrated with Illinois’ government some area lawmakers say this shouldn’t reflect poorly on everyone in Springfield.

“From the legislators, staffers to everybody the security guards they all are very proud of being from Illinois and proud of the work and excited about it,” said Vella. “Yes there’s some bad apples, but I don’t see them around me.”

