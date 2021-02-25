IDPH: 1,884 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- The state’s statewide 7-day average case positivity rate has dropped to 2.5 percent, the lowest it’s been since July 7. The state’s average infection rate has now been below 3% for 11 days in a row, the longest such stretch since late June and early July.

As of Wednesday night, there were 1,463 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Illinois, including 334 in the ICU and 168 on ventilators. That’s the fewest number of people hospitalized statewide since Sept. 21.

The deaths reported Thursday are listed below:

- Adams County: 1 female 80′s

- Christian County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 1 male 20′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 4 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 60′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80′s

- Jersey County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 90′s

- Logan County: 1 female 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 30′s, 1 male 80′s

- Monroe County: 2 females 80′s

- Pike County: 1 male 80′s

- Randolph County: 1 female 50′s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 130,021 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, the first time daily inoculations have reached six figures. The previous record was the 95,375 doses given out on Feb. 11.

So far, the state has received a total of 3,138,545 doses of coronavirus vaccines, and has administered 2,440,950 doses statewide. A total of 671,717 people have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 5.27 percent of the state’s population. Over the past week, Illinois is averaging 66,274 doses administered per day.

