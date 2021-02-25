Advertisement

Illinois lawmakers defend police reform bill

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois recently became the first state to eliminate cash bail after Gov. Pritzker signed a new police reform bill.

Pritzker said the bill will increase accountability measures for police officers. On Wednesday, the governor joined other state lawmakers and community advocates to highlight the changes coming to the criminal justice system in Illinois.

Currently, the cash bail system will not be abolished until Jan. 2023. The bill has faced backlash — in a statement from the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition, officials wrote that the new law is a “blatant move to punish an entire honorable profession.”

Pritzker said the bill was made to promote police officers’ safety.

“This new law was written with the input of law enforcement agencies, so it invests in the mental wellness of our law enforcement so our communities are safer and our police are healthier. It strengthens crisis intervention training so those officers in need can get the help they deserve,” Pritzker said.

More than 120,000 Illinoisans signed a petition backed by the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition in opposition of the bill.

