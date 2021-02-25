Illinois expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people under 65 with medical conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) - Those under 65 with medical conditions will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as Phase 1B expands in Illinois on Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, if you’re under age 65 and have certain pre-existing conditions, you’ll be able to get a vaccine in most of Illinois. Those conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

But this expansion is not happening in the city of Chicago, suburban Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, and Will County, among other parts of the state.

The reason, according to local health leaders, there just isn’t enough vaccine supply right now to add a new group of people. Instead, they’re going to continue to prioritize essential workers and people age 65 and over.

But in counties that will be following the expansion, this basically opens the door for anyone 16 and older who have some of the health conditions listed above.

Here are some links to help you make an appointment for the vaccine: (We have to caution you, it may be difficult to find an available shot in the near future and near your home, but we did want to share all these links in one place to perhaps make it easier for you.)

Wal-Mart | Walgreens | CVS | Jewel-Osco | Kroger | Mariano’s | Meijer | Zocdoc | Hy-Vee | Illinois Department Of Public Health

