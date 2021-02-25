Advertisement

Coin toss to decide Belvidere 2nd Ward Alderperson race

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The race for the Belvidere City Ward 2 Alderperson position is tied evenly at 105 votes. It is an even heat between Natalie Mulhall and incumbent Daniel Arevalo for the Democratic race.

Two mail in ballots have been received in the Boone County Clerk’s office by USPS mail. The ballots were postmarked Feb. 23 and the signatures matched, so both ballots will be counted. The ballots revealed one vote for each candidate, which means the candidates remained tied after all votes for Ward 2 were counted.

By Illinois statute, the race must be decided by lot. The coin toss to determine the winner of the Alderman Race for Ward 2 in Belvidere will be held in the Boone County Board room of the Boone County Administration Building at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, according to Julie A. Bliss, Boone County Clerk.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

