Championship bowling returns to the Rockford region

The tournament will give a boost to the local economy over an 8 weekend period.
Three local venues will host 8 weekends of men's and women's state bowling tournaments.
Three local venues will host 8 weekends of men's and women's state bowling tournaments.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Illinois State United States Bowling Congress will host the Illinois State USBC 92nd Women’s Bowling Association Championship Tournament and the Illinois State 124th Open Tournament North Sectional in the Rockford region.

The tournament will take place over a two month period from Feb. 27 to May 2. It will run every weekend, skipping Easter weekend April 3 - 4 and March 20 - 21.

Park Lanes in Loves Park will host the open tournament. Both Cherry Bowl and Don Carter Lanes will be hosting the Women’s tournament.

The RACVB last hosted the Illinois State United States Bowling Congress Women’s Bowling Association Championship Tournament in 2016. This is one of the first large-scale sports tournaments to return to the Rockford region during the COVID-19-era. This tournament changes locations around the state and Rockford was awarded this year’s tournament.

There are currently 271 teams registered and bowlers are able to register up until the start of each weekend, so numbers may increase over the course of the tournament.

“It’s a very great sign and step in the right direction to see tournaments being hosted once again in the Rockford region since pre-pandemic days. Even though it will look and feel different this year, we are very grateful for the economic impact these championship tournaments will bring to our local economy,” Lindsay Arellano, RACVB vice president of sales and servicing said. “The IL USBC tournaments will bring hundreds of visitors to our region over the course of eight weekends and we want to say thank you to the organizers, facility staff and local volunteers for making this tournament possible.”

“Although we know our entries are down due to COVID we are very happy to be in Rockford, with over 200 teams. The Illinois State USBC along with the bowling centers are taking every precaution to keep our bowlers safe,” Earlene Nelson, Illinois State USBC WBA Association Manager said. “The State Association thanks the Don Carter Lanes, Cherry Bowl, Park Lanes and the Rockford Convention Bureau for all their help in coordinating our functions.”

More information about this event can be found here.

