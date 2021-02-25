Advertisement

‘Call 911’: Assault victim gets help by posting sign on Pa. home’s window

By WTAE Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania woman managed to get help after being assaulted by posting a sign that read “Call 911” on a home’s window. Police say the sign played a key role in helping the victim get to safety.

Someone called police late Saturday morning after spotting a sign in the window of a Unity Township, Pennsylvania, home that read “Call 911.” It turned out a woman, who says she feared for her life, had posted the sign after she was allegedly assaulted.

Police say no one was around to help the victim, and her phone had been smashed.

“Heads up on the victim’s part, having to go through a traumatic incident like she just went through and then thought, ‘My phone is damaged. I can’t make a call. What can I possibly do to get myself out of this horrible situation?’” said Trooper Steve Limani with Pennsylvania State Police.

When troopers responded to the home, they were greeted at the door by 44-year-old James Vickers. Police say the suspect had a knife on him, and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

He is accused of beating and strangling the woman when she tried to leave the house. Police say they also found suspected methamphetamine and pills.

The victim had visible injuries to her face but is expected to be OK, thanks in part to whoever decided to call police.

“We’re very lucky in this particular case that nothing else was worse than what it was,” Limani said.

Vickers is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on assault, strangulation and drug charges. He is due back in court next month.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty in 2018 to simple assault and strangulation, stemming from two separate cases.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch Twitter
Madigan’s successor resigns days after appointment
Chandra Johnson
Rockford woman missing after walking away from American Family Children’s Hospital
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Medrano
Rockford man arrested for sexual abuse of child
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m.
Rockford Police investigate shooting on Melrose Street

Latest News

The CDC says the U.S. could see a surge in cases of the U.K. virus variant because it spreads...
Vaccine manufacturers step up their game as COVID-19 variants spread
Democrats are trying to revive the Equality Act, which was passed in the House in 2019 but...
House poised to vote on legal safeguards for LGBTQ people
The suspect was arrested on accusations of beating and strangling the woman when she tried to...
Assault suspect arrested after victim posts 'Call 911' sign on window
Principal Jason Smith offered to cut the eighth grade student’s hair, if he agreed to go back...
Principal fixes insecure middle school student’s haircut to get him back to class