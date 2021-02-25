Advertisement

Beloit Health System shares new vaccine clinic dates for ages 65 and older

You may also call the vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.
Beloit Health System
Beloit Health System
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) — Beloit Health System shared the newest COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates to adults over the age of 65.

“Please be aware the vaccine will be provided by appointment only. The vaccine is free of charge,” according to Beloit Health System.

First dose vaccines for ages 65 and up will be offered on the following dates at the Beloit Memorial Hospital Auditorium:

March 2, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First dose 65+

March 4 ,7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – First dose 65+

March 5, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. – First dose 65+

Additional vaccine clinic dates will be announced soon.

If you are an established patient at BHS, you are encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment. For more information, visit here.

