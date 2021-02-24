Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 28 COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.7 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 28 cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,677 from 26,649 on Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 434, up from 431 Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 2.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 39,784 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 34 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from the Thursday, Feb. 18 report of 49.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liabilities
Job offers drop over conflicts between Illinois marijuana laws and company rules
Fatal shooting
Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son
One man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a car hits a tree on Linden Road in...
One dead, one hurt in car crash on Linden Road
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill.
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill
Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine site
State launches mass vaccination site in Rockford

Latest News

Vaccine
Ogle Co. Health Department to reschedule vaccine appointments
United Way Alliance helping with The Gathering’s food distribution
United Way of Rock River Valley CEO to retire
Handcuffs image
Rockford men arrested after drug investigation
Rockford Police investigating shooting, one man seriously injured
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting