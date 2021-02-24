Rockford PD investigating shooting, man seriously injured
Officers are investigating the 7400 block of Shillington Drive.
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday night.
Police say one man is seriously injured and officers are investigating the 7400 block of Shillington Drive as of 9:44 p.m.
This story will be updated. 23 News is sending a crew to the scene.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.