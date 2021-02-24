Rockford PD investigating shooting, man seriously injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police say one man is seriously injured and officers are investigating the 7400 block of Shillington Drive as of 9:44 p.m.

Shooting investigation in the 7400 block of Shillington Drive. Adult male victim sustained serious injuries. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 24, 2021

This story will be updated. 23 News is sending a crew to the scene.

