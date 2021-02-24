Rockford men arrested after drug investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men were arrested after a drug investigation on Tuesday.

On Feb. 23, Rockford detectives were working with officers from the Stateline Area Narcotics Team and agents from the DEA Rockford Task Force on a drug investigation involving a Rockford man.

Officers learned that 26-year-old Deondre Friar was allegedly selling drugs in the Rockford area. In addition, Friar was wanted on several warrants to include attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and a parole warrant.

Police found Friar and conducted a traffic stop at Harrison Avenue and South Alpine. During the investigation, Friar was found to be in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He was taken into custody and then the Winnebago County Jail.

Stephon Harris, 19 of Rockford, was also in the vehicle, and was wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody as well and then the Winnebago County Jail.

Friar was charged with armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver on top of warrants for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and a IDOC parole hold warrant.

Harris was charged with possession of a controlled substance and a McHenry County trespassing warrant.

If you have any further information on this incident or others, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

