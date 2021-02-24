Advertisement

Rockford man arrested for sexual abuse of child

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Reimundo Medrano, who is known to the victim.
Medrano
(Winnebago County Inmate List)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 55-year-old man was arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault in connection to a June 26, 2020 incident.

On Friday, June 26, 2020, the Rockford Police Department was called to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile under the age of 13. Officers learned the sexual abuse occurred in the 2300 block of Chestnut Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and identified the suspect as 55-year-old Reimundo Medrano, who is known to the victim.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse against Medrano. A warrant was then obtained for him. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Medrano was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue, and then to the Winnebago County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

