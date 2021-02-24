Rockford Lutheran in top 3 of 2A, Rockford East gets honorable mention in 4A
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second weekly Associated Press boys prep basketball poll is out.
Class 1A
1. Yorkville Christian (5)
2. Indian Creek (2)
3. Roanoke-Benson
4. Casey-Westfield (1)
5. Cobden and Concord Triopia
7. East Dubuque and Monmouth United
9. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
10. Macon Meridian
Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 11. Winchester-West Central 9. Cumberland 8. Fulton 8. Okawville 7. Altamont 6. LeRoy 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Farina South Central 4. Pecatonica 3.
Class 2A
1. Clark (3)
2. Mt. Carmel (2)
3. Rockford Lutheran (1)
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1)
5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
6. Fairfield
7. Tuscola and Nashville
8. Eureka
10. Macomb
Others receiving votes: Massac County 9. Orr 8. Corliss 7. Breese Mater Dei 6. Breese Central 5. Trenton Wesclin 4. Fieldcrest 4. Carterville 3. Pinckneyville 2. Sterling Newman 1. Hillsboro 1.
Class 4A
1. Simeon (5)
2. Whitney Young (1)
3. Evanston Township
4. Mundelein
5. Glenbard West (1)
6. Glenbrook South
7. Belleville East and Rolling Meadows
9. Curie
10. DeKalb
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 8. Downers North 2. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Brother Rice 1. Rockford East 1. Barrington 1.
