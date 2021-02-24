Advertisement

Rockford Lutheran in top 3 of 2A, Rockford East gets honorable mention in 4A

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second weekly Associated Press boys prep basketball poll is out.

Class 1A

1. Yorkville Christian (5)

2. Indian Creek (2)

3. Roanoke-Benson

4. Casey-Westfield (1)

5. Cobden and Concord Triopia

7. East Dubuque and Monmouth United

9. Kewanee (Wethersfield)

10. Macon Meridian

Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 11. Winchester-West Central 9. Cumberland 8. Fulton 8. Okawville 7. Altamont 6. LeRoy 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Farina South Central 4. Pecatonica 3.

Class 2A

1. Clark (3)

2. Mt. Carmel (2)

3. Rockford Lutheran (1)

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1)

5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian

6. Fairfield

7. Tuscola and Nashville

8. Eureka

10. Macomb

Others receiving votes: Massac County 9. Orr 8. Corliss 7. Breese Mater Dei 6. Breese Central 5. Trenton Wesclin 4. Fieldcrest 4. Carterville 3. Pinckneyville 2. Sterling Newman 1. Hillsboro 1.

Class 4A

1. Simeon (5)

2. Whitney Young (1)

3. Evanston Township

4. Mundelein

5. Glenbard West (1)

6. Glenbrook South

7. Belleville East and Rolling Meadows

9. Curie

10. DeKalb

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 8. Downers North 2. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Brother Rice 1. Rockford East 1. Barrington 1.

