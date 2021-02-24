Advertisement

RESULTS: Rockford Primary Election

(ap newsroom)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite a low turnout, the stakes were still high for many candidates in Rockford’s Primary Election Tuesday.

Several Rockford City Council seats were up for grabs, as 5th and 7th ward Alderpersons Venita Hervey and Ann Thompson-Kelly are retiring, respectively. The city’s 12th ward is also looking for new leadership after former Alderperson John Beck passed away last year and Jennifer “Ginger” Hanley was appointed the position, but did not seek to be elected.

Rockford voters were also asked to keep a 1% sales tax referendum in place for road maintenance and repairs. It was overwhelmingly approved with more than 79% of the vote.

Other results are as follows:

Rockford Alderperson Ward 5 - Democrat

Gabrielle “Gabbi” Torina (D) 50%

Eldridge “Skip” Gilbert Jr. (D) 36%

Joseph Pearson (D) 13%

Rockford Alderperson Ward 7 - Democrat

Janessa Wilkins (D) 59%

Lisa Jackson (D) 31%

Joy Irving (D) 10%

Rockford Alderperson Ward 11 - Democrat

Incumbent Tuffy Quinonez (D) 61%

Gerald Albert (D) 20%

Terri Schierer (D) 19%

Rockford Alderperson Ward 12 - Republican

Robert A. Walsh (R) 72%

Mark Yone (R) 28%

These candidates will go on to the Consolidated Election to take on the opposing party’s challenger on April 6, 2021.

