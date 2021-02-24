United Way of Rock River Valley CEO to retire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Way of Rock River Valley President and CEO Paul Logli will retire, effective June 30.

United Way’s Board of Directors has begun the process of securing Logli’s successor, according to the organization on Wednesday.

“It has been an honor to serve the community as United Way CEO. I truly believe that our community is stronger because of United Way and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of an organization that has served the community for more than one hundred years. United Way is well positioned to continue doing what it does best - investing donor dollars and partnering with other agencies – to make the deepest impact in our communities. As I look forward to retirement I can’t help but think about all those who have given back, and are dedicated and passionate about United Way. It’s been an amazing experience,” Logli said.

Logli first intended to retirement in April 2020 at UWRVV’s 100 Year anniversary gala. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala was never held and he postponed his retirement to oversee the organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Paul has given his heart and soul to United Way for 13 years as its leader, and for years before that as a board member and strong supporter of the organization,” Mike Paterson, board chairman said. “In fact, during his time on the board in the 1990s, Paul has the distinction of having recruited the largest group of campaign volunteers in the organization’s history. He has a commanding presence that is hard to say no to!”

Logli joined UWRRV in Dec. 2008 and has led the organization. In 2014, he spearheaded the launch of two United Way’s Strong Neighborhood Houses for residents in Midtown and Ellis Heights neighborhoods. A third Strong Neighborhood House recently opened on Marie Avenue in Machesney Park.

Most recently, Logli oversaw United Way’s launch of Move the Middle – an initiative that addresses the needs of sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.

Before joining United Way, Logli was a circuit court judge, and before that served 21 years as Winnebago County State’s Attorney, the longest tenure in the county’s history, according to the organization. A fixture in the Rockford community, Logli has given of his time and talents to numerous causes such as Rockford Public Library, Transform Rockford, and Alignment Rockford. He is considered the founder of the Carrie Lynn Children’s Advocacy Center and is a Charter Board Member of the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.