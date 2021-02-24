Oregon community honors the life of 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Family, friends and community members join together Tuesday night to remember the life of 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton.

“He was a great kid,” said Burton’s family member David Pollock. “He was always happy, always playful just wish something like this never happened.”

The boy was found unresponsive in Oregon last Wednesday. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. About 24 hours later the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

“It is very terrible that this happened, but with the community all I can say is thank you to everyone,” said Polloclk“If it wasn’t for the community I mean I don’t know if we would be able to pull together as much as we have.”

Hundreds came out to show their support holding candles and reciting prayers in front of Oregon Elementary School where Burton attended first grade.

“The joy of seeing the community together and then you have that hope come afterwards, and I tried to thank as many as I could,” said RiverStone Christian Church Pastor Craig Arnold. “It just means a lot for our community to let little man know he’s not forgotten.”

As the community searches for comfort Arnold says he’s committed to helping people heal.

“Don’t let one awful thing dictate how beautiful a community is,” said Arnold. “We have a very beautiful community with incredible people, a lot of gifted kids here and we’ll be alright.”

