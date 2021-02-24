Ogle Co. Health Department to reschedule vaccine appointments

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ogle County Health Department had to cancel and reschedule all second dose appointments from Wednesday, Feb. 17 through Feb. 24 due to vaccine doses not having arrived in time.

With the shipment arriving late, on Feb. 23, the health department is now catching up with all of those that had to be rescheduled from the last week.

“We are still not able to schedule any new appointments for first doses yet as we work though getting caught up with second doses. We will continue to provide updates as we have them and appreciate the patience and understanding,” the Ogle County Health Department said.

To add your name to the pre-registration list online, visit here. You can also register by phone by calling any of the organizations listed below. If you have already registered, you do not need to register again.

Hub City Senior Center: 815-562-5050

Flagg-Rochelle Public Library: 815-562-3431

City of Rochelle: 815-562-6161

Hispanic residents call LULAC: 815-570-3111

Rock River Center: 815-732-3252

Oregon Public Library District: 815-732-2191

Mt. Morris Senior Center: 815-734-6335

Polo Senior Center: 815-238-8645

Polo Library: 815-946-2713

Bertolet Memorial Library: 815-738-2742

“You will be called to schedule an appointment as we work our way down the list based on vaccine availability,” the health department said.

