Officials ask for prayers for N.C. trooper battling COVID-19 in ICU for last 12 days

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County has been in intensive care for the last 12 days at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill battling the virus.(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Highway Patrol officials are asking for prayers for a trooper who has been in ICU for the last 12 days battling COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance County has been in intensive care for the last 12 days at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill battling the virus

Brent is currently being treated for pneumonia related to COVID-19 and officials say his wife, Heather, along with his children, Blake, Collin and Emma, have “bravely stood by his side to offer their endless love and support.”

“Brent is a true warrior and is focusing on the fight and not the fright,” Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr. said.

Colonel McNeill is asking the patrol family and the public to join Heather and the entire Montgomery family by uplifting Brent as he continues his fight to overcome the virus.

“Please join me in providing prayers of inspiration and reassurance to the Montgomery family as they carry on with the fight,” Colonel McNeill said. “Continue to keep the entire Montgomery family in your thoughts as each day brings a new healing. Remember, the greatest gift you can give someone is your time, attention and love.”

