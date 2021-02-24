Advertisement

More than 500 lost pets reunited with Winnebago Co. families during 2020

A number of adopted pets found their forever homes by being featured on WIFR.
Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet...
Some furry friends made a long trip from an Alabama animal shelter to Poplar Grove to meet several foster families who volunteer to get the pets adopted.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services released their 2020 annual report recently.

According to the report, 566 lost pets were reunited with their families in Winnebago County during the past year. There were 1,785 adoptions and 255 animals were fostered. The fostered animals got a total of 7,451 days of foster care provided.

“Our work to protect the safety and welfare of people and animals in Winnebago County is the top priority of our Patrol and Investigation group every day of the year,” according to Winnebago County Animal Services.

The field service took on 7,575 activity calls across 520 square miles in 2020. Rockford was responsible for 4,833 of these calls.

A number of adopted pets found their forever homes by being featured on WIFR, keeping WCAS top of mind in the community and gives a helpful platform to show off a pet who has a unique story.

You can find the full report by the WCAS here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in...
Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore
Liabilities
Job offers drop over conflicts between Illinois marijuana laws and company rules
Fatal shooting
Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son
Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine site
State launches mass vaccination site in Rockford
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill.
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill

Latest News

Shooting
Rockford PD investigating shooting, man seriously injured
Voters check yes to bring back a 1% sales tax to improve Rockford infrastructure.
Rockford voters choose to renew 1% sales tax for roadways
Former Trump advisor Catalina Lauf to challenge Rep. Kinzinger in 2022 primary
Former Trump advisor Catalina Lauf to challenge Rep. Adam Kinzinger in GOP primary
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Winnebago Co. adds 13 COVID-19 cases, new death