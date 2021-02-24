More than 500 lost pets reunited with Winnebago Co. families during 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services released their 2020 annual report recently.

According to the report, 566 lost pets were reunited with their families in Winnebago County during the past year. There were 1,785 adoptions and 255 animals were fostered. The fostered animals got a total of 7,451 days of foster care provided.

“Our work to protect the safety and welfare of people and animals in Winnebago County is the top priority of our Patrol and Investigation group every day of the year,” according to Winnebago County Animal Services.

The field service took on 7,575 activity calls across 520 square miles in 2020. Rockford was responsible for 4,833 of these calls.

A number of adopted pets found their forever homes by being featured on WIFR, keeping WCAS top of mind in the community and gives a helpful platform to show off a pet who has a unique story.

You can find the full report by the WCAS here.

