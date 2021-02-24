Advertisement

‘Miracle’ puppy Skipper born with six legs, two tails

Her name is Skipper and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts,...
Her name is Skipper and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts, reproductive regions, and tails.(Neel Veterinary Hospital via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - A veterinary hospital in Oklahoma is calling a six-legged puppy a “miracle.”

Her name is Skipper, and along with the six legs, she has two pelvic areas, urinary tracts, reproductive regions and tails.

At just a few days old, the Neel Veterinary Hospital says it is highly unusual for her to have survived this long. They said public research indicates puppies like her are rarely born alive.

The hospital says Skipper’s condition is the result of a fertilized egg trying to split but not fully separating.

The veterinary hospital reported Skipper is doing great and all her legs respond to stimulus just like those of a normal puppy.

They said she may need physical therapy to help with mobility as she gets older and they will continue to monitor and research her condition to ensure she grows up pain-free.

This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally. She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days...

Posted by Neel Veterinary Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liabilities
Job offers drop over conflicts between Illinois marijuana laws and company rules
Fatal shooting
Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son
One man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a car hits a tree on Linden Road in...
One dead, one hurt in car crash on Linden Road
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill.
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos

Latest News

Officials say Trooper James Montgomery, better known as “Brent,” of Troop C District 4 - Vance...
Officials ask for prayers for N.C. trooper battling COVID-19 in ICU for last 12 days
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington
Medrano
Rockford man arrested for sexual abuse of child
Consumers have been buying and selling used during the pandemic.
Turn your quarantine clutter into money
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force briefing; FDA says J&J shot prevents virus