Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after a shooting Tuesday night.

At approximately 10:55 p.m., officers were called to the 7400 block of Shillington Drive for a report of shots fired. Officers saw a patio door and window had been shot out. The home was unoccupied at the time, but a short time later, officers were told of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any further information on this incident or others, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

