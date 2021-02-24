Machesney Park celebrates 40 year anniversary since its establishment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Machesney Park celebrated an important milestone Wednesday - its fortieth anniversary of becoming an official village. Village leaders and business owners reflect on the community’s history and shares hopes for the future.

“We take pride in saying made in Machesney Park,” said Johnson.

Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson can’t say enough about his community. What started as an area known as Harlem Township and North Park is now a village where companies and people flourish.

“There’s a lot of industrial type of growth, like Hennig, the Field Fasteners. We have Spider, the Aerospace type of thing,” said Johnson.

The community started in the 1920s around the Machesney airport. That area eventually turned into the Machesney Park Mall, and is now known as the Machesney Park Town Center. In recent years, development soared a little further north on Illinois 173.

The shopping mall used to be covered by farm land. 40 years later, the area is booming with successful restaurants and retail centers. Mayor Steve Johnson said he only wants to continue expanding the area.

“We’re going to have to probably hire 50 to 75 people more before year end,” said Goellner.

Dietmar Goellner owns Hennig Manufacturing, which started around the time the area became a village. He said his company just completed a $20 million dollar investment project.

“It’s important for us to be able to hire people that meet the skillsets that we require,” said Goellner.

Goellner and Johnson said village leaders have big plans for the future.

“To keep building up our companies, our industrial base and to build up the village.”

Johnson said Chik-Fil-A and Freddie’s Frozen Custard have plans to purchase land in Machesney Park and open within the year.

