Lutheran pulls away from Indian Creek in a battle of two top ranked teams

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With no state basketball tournament to decide a champion, teams are finding ways to test themselves against some of the top teams in the area. Lutheran added a game against Class 1A powerhouse Indian Creek late last week. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. The Crusaders were rewarded with a 97-78 victory at home.

Lutheran (8-0, 6-0) is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the latest AP prep boys basketball Top 10 rankings released on Tuesday. Indian Creek (6-1, 1-0) checks in at No. 2 in the aforementioned Class 1A.

The Timberwolves jumped out to an early 15-4 lead and led 23-21 after the first. However, the Crusaders outscored Indian Creek 57-34 over the next two quarters, including a 32-point third quarter.

Zach Derus continues to be a scoring machine for Lutheran. The senior guard knocked down seven three pointers in route to a game-high 32-point performance. Walter Hill Jr. scored 17 and Tyler Penney added 13. Indian Creek was led by Mike Lampson with 20.

Lutheran plays three of its final four “regular season” games at home before the Big Northern Conference tournament starts on Friday, March 5.

