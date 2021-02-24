IDPH: 2,022 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,665 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, including 27 additional deaths.

The deaths reported are listed below:

- Cook County: 1 female 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 4 females 70′s, 3 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60′s

- Ford County: 1 male 80′s

- Henderson County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Johnson County: 1 male 70′s

- Kane County: 1 female 60′s

- Kendall County: 1 female 70′s

- Lake County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- LaSalle County: 2 females 90′s

- Macoupin County: 1 male 60′s

- McHenry County: 2 males 80′s

- Monroe County: 1 female 70′s

- Saline County: 1 female 70′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Union County: 2 males 60′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,179,342 cases, including 20,374 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,976 specimens for a total of 17,804,537. As of Tuesday night, 1,511 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 338 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 17 to 23 is 2.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 17 to 23 is 2.8 percent.

A total of doses of 2,584,125 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,029,325. A total of 2,310,929 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 58,141 doses. On Tuesday, 55,947 doses were administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.