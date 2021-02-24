Advertisement

Hononegah stays perfect, Belvidere North plays its first game in more than a year

Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WIFR) - There have been highs and lows to the basketball season. Hononegah continues to roll through the shortened season, while Belvidere North finally played its first game on Tuesday.

The Indians cracked the AP girls prep basketball Top 10 this week, checking in at No. 7. Hononegah (8-0, 7-0) backed up that ranking with another impressive win, beating previously undefeated Harlem 52-31.

The Blue Thunder waited a long time to step on the court once again after dealing with COVID-19 concerns.

North looked like a team that hadn’t played in over year, missing open looks and turning the ball over. But in the end, the Blue Thunder did enough to get the 39-28 win over East.

