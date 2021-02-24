Hononegah beats Harlem and the Belvidere Co-op to earn another NIC-10 swim title
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In a highly anticipated triple-dual in the pool, Hononegah edged the Belvidere Co-op and beat Harlem to win its 11th consecutive NIC-10 boys swimming and diving team championship.
The Indians held off the ThunderBucs 107-100 and knocked off the Huskies 124-83. The Belvidere Co-op defeated Harlem 119-88 to claim sole possession of second place in the conference.
Hononegah’s final conference meet of the season against Auburn and Freeport was canceled. Therefore, the Indians were crowned champions after going 6-0 in the first two triple-duals.
School records were broken all over the place in this meet, including Belvidere Co-op’s Daniel Golonka who finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.47.
Event Winners
50-Yard Backstroke: Kevin McMillan (Harlem) - 26.08
200-Yard Freestyle: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:50.15
200-Yard Individual Medley: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 2:03.48 (school varsity record)
50-Yard Freestyle: Davis Cass (Hononegah) - 23.16
50-Yard Breaststroke: Vito Skominas (Hononegah) - 28.59
100-Yard Butterfly: Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 54.42
100-Yard Freestyle: Davis Cass (Hononegah) - 50.65
500-Yard Freestyle: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 5:10.72
100-Yard Individual Medley: Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 58.18
100-Yard Backstroke: Kevin McMillan (Harlem) - 56.44 (school record)
100-Yard Breaststroke: Vito Skominas (Hononegah) - 1:03.52
50-Yard Butterfly: Jack Brown (Belvidere Co-op) - 25.73
1-Meter Diving: Apollo Picot (Hononegah) - 178.65
