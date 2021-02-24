Hononegah beats Harlem and the Belvidere Co-op to earn another NIC-10 swim title

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In a highly anticipated triple-dual in the pool, Hononegah edged the Belvidere Co-op and beat Harlem to win its 11th consecutive NIC-10 boys swimming and diving team championship.

The Indians held off the ThunderBucs 107-100 and knocked off the Huskies 124-83. The Belvidere Co-op defeated Harlem 119-88 to claim sole possession of second place in the conference.

Hononegah’s final conference meet of the season against Auburn and Freeport was canceled. Therefore, the Indians were crowned champions after going 6-0 in the first two triple-duals.

School records were broken all over the place in this meet, including Belvidere Co-op’s Daniel Golonka who finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.47.

Event Winners

50-Yard Backstroke: Kevin McMillan (Harlem) - 26.08

200-Yard Freestyle: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 1:50.15

200-Yard Individual Medley: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 2:03.48 (school varsity record)

50-Yard Freestyle: Davis Cass (Hononegah) - 23.16

50-Yard Breaststroke: Vito Skominas (Hononegah) - 28.59

100-Yard Butterfly: Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 54.42

100-Yard Freestyle: Davis Cass (Hononegah) - 50.65

500-Yard Freestyle: Jeremy Mueller (Harlem) - 5:10.72

100-Yard Individual Medley: Jack Kitzman (Hononegah) - 58.18

100-Yard Backstroke: Kevin McMillan (Harlem) - 56.44 (school record)

100-Yard Breaststroke: Vito Skominas (Hononegah) - 1:03.52

50-Yard Butterfly: Jack Brown (Belvidere Co-op) - 25.73

1-Meter Diving: Apollo Picot (Hononegah) - 178.65

