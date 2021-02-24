High school seniors reflect on challenging year during COVID-19 pandemic

(WIFR) - The COVID-19 pandemic leaves many high school seniors wishing they could have a do-over, as they miss many traditions like dances, plays and sporting events. Some tell 23 News that distance learning also creates extra challenges.

Jeff Sneddegar, a senior at Guilford High School says, “It’s definitely been different than how I’d imagined my senior year would go. Being at home, it’s super easy for me to just grab my phone or switch tabs or have my camera off and not pay attention but you know you really got to keep yourself accountable and stay learning and stay paying attention during these online calls.”

A survey by the Active Minds found nearly 76% of high schoolers felt lonely or isolated during the pandemic. Some seniors, like Mohammed Aljobori from Guilford High school, community means everything. Aljobori says, “It’s definitely been a roller coaster as people could say there’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I think as of right now, the good thing is we’re all kind of going through it together.”

Even though his final weeks aren’t going as planned, Aljobori is hopeful for the future. He says, “I’d say that honestly like a lot of people have had bad experiences but for me I think the year kind of went smoothly, there was obviously a bunch of bad things that happened but for me personally, getting into college and finishing high school all that stuff was just some really big moments for me and honestly I think they were the best times.”

Many high schools around the Stateline say they’re trying to bring back some events like plays and football for the spring. But administrators say it all depends on guidelines from the state.

