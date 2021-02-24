Former Trump advisor Catalina Lauf to challenge Rep. Adam Kinzinger in GOP primary

(WIFR) - Former Trump Advisor Catalina Lauf announced on Tuesday via Twitter that she plans to challenge fellow Republican Adam Kinzinger for Illinois’s 16th congressional district seat.

Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger won’t put AMERICA FIRST— I will.



That’s why I’m challenging him for his seat in Congress



I am the daughter of LEGAL immigrants, a small business owner, & PROUDLY served in the Trump administration.



Let’s send Adam home! —> https://t.co/ZXSUw3X0VU pic.twitter.com/l34fqh9Fi5 — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) February 23, 2021

Lauf ran for the GOP ticket in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District in 2020, she placed third in the primary and received more than 20 percent of the vote. Jim Oberweis won the primary in IL. 4 but lost in the general election to Lauren Underwood.

Rep. Kinzinger was one of only 3 House Republicans who voted both to impeach Trump and to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green from her committees. He also launched a “Country First” campaign last month, said he wished to reclaim the Republican Party from conspiracy theorists and forces that led to the January 6th Capitol siege.

