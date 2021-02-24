February thaw set to continue for a third straight day Wednesday
Overall pattern to remain benign through the remainder of the workweek
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If Monday’s 41° temperatures didn’t feel good enough for folks, Tuesday’s 45° were likely considerably more satisfying, especially considering winds were not nearly the factor Tuesday as they were a day ago. As it stands, the 45° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport goes down as the warmest temperature witnessed here since December 27!
The back-to-back 40s have allowed us to take a bit of a bite out of our snowpack in the Stateline. In just the past 48 hours, we’ve seen five inches of snow melt in Rockford, with more melting likely to continue overnight as temperatures remain above the freezing mark.
There are a few drawbacks to the warmth, though. We can expect potholes to emerge in the coming days as we go through a cycle of above freezing temperatures during the day and sub-freezing overnight lows.
Additionally, we’ll need to be on the lookout for falling icicles as well, though that issue should subside more quickly as the melting continues.
Overall, the pattern looks to remain extremely benign for the next several days here. The jet stream has retreated north, this deflecting most storm systems in that general direction. Additionally, the southern branch of the jet stream remains well to the south, thus keeping any active weather well south of us as well. The end result is a dry pattern that should take us through at least the end of the workweek.
Our next weather maker takes aim on the region either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. It’s a fast moving weather system that will bring us a quick-hitting shot of light precipitation. At this early stage in the game, it appears though a mix of rain and/or snow may be in play, though significant accumulations of either are not foreseen.
