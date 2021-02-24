Bush wins Freeport mayoral primary over Hayward

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A mayoral primary in Freeport sets the race for April.

Longtime politician Ronnie Bush wins easily over his opponent, securing 74% of the votes in the Democratic primary against political newcomer Walter Hayward. Bush will now face Incumbent Republican Mayor Jodi Miller in the Consolidated Election on April 6, 2021.

Freeport Mayor - Democrat

Ronnie J. Bush (D) 74%

Walter Hayward (D) 26%

Freeport Township Trustee - 4 seats

Joy Sellers 28%

Kelvin McIlwain 22%

Melinda Cook 19%

Chloe Zuberbuhler 17%

Diane K. Lofgren 14%

