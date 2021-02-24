Bush wins Freeport mayoral primary over Hayward
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A mayoral primary in Freeport sets the race for April.
Longtime politician Ronnie Bush wins easily over his opponent, securing 74% of the votes in the Democratic primary against political newcomer Walter Hayward. Bush will now face Incumbent Republican Mayor Jodi Miller in the Consolidated Election on April 6, 2021.
Freeport Mayor - Democrat
Ronnie J. Bush (D) 74%
Walter Hayward (D) 26%
Freeport Township Trustee - 4 seats
Joy Sellers 28%
Kelvin McIlwain 22%
Melinda Cook 19%
Chloe Zuberbuhler 17%
Diane K. Lofgren 14%
