Advertisement

Bush wins Freeport mayoral primary over Hayward

Bush will now face Incumbent Republican Mayor Jodi Miller in the Consolidated Election on April...
Bush will now face Incumbent Republican Mayor Jodi Miller in the Consolidated Election on April 6, 2021.(Ronnie Bush)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A mayoral primary in Freeport sets the race for April.

Longtime politician Ronnie Bush wins easily over his opponent, securing 74% of the votes in the Democratic primary against political newcomer Walter Hayward. Bush will now face Incumbent Republican Mayor Jodi Miller in the Consolidated Election on April 6, 2021.

Freeport Mayor - Democrat

Ronnie J. Bush (D) 74%

Walter Hayward (D) 26%

Freeport Township Trustee - 4 seats

Joy Sellers 28%

Kelvin McIlwain 22%

Melinda Cook 19%

Chloe Zuberbuhler 17%

Diane K. Lofgren 14%

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liabilities
Job offers drop over conflicts between Illinois marijuana laws and company rules
Fatal shooting
Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son
One man is dead and another person is seriously hurt after a car hits a tree on Linden Road in...
One dead, one hurt in car crash on Linden Road
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill.
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos

Latest News

RESULTS: Rockford Primary Election
High school seniors reflect on a challenging year
High school seniors reflect on challenging year during COVID-19 pandemic
Family, friends and community members join together Tuesday night to remember the life of...
Oregon community honors the life of 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton
Family, friends and community members join together Tuesday night to remember the life of...
Nathan Burton Vigil