Belvidere City Ward 2 Alderman race awaiting mail in ballots

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Projected winners of several Boone County elections were shared from the Boone County Clerk and Recorder on Tuesday night.

The results of the races are unofficial, according to Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss.

Mike Chamberlain is the projected winner of the Republican race for Mayor of Belvidere.

Sarah Turnipseed is the projected winner of the race for Belvidere City Clerk.

Sheryl Prather is the projected winner of the position for the Belvidere City Ward 3 Alderman.

The race for the Belvidere City Ward 2 Alderman position is tied evenly at 104 votes.

“There are two mail in ballots that have not been received, but will be counted if received within the 14 days,” according to Bliss.

You can see the unofficial final results here.

