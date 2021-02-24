Advertisement

Belvidere City Ward 2 Alderman race awaiting mail in ballots

The race is tied evenly at 104 votes.
Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
Voting(Jake Brasil)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Projected winners of several Boone County elections were shared from the Boone County Clerk and Recorder on Tuesday night.

The results of the races are unofficial, according to Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss.

  • Mike Chamberlain is the projected winner of the Republican race for Mayor of Belvidere.
  • Sarah Turnipseed is the projected winner of the race for Belvidere City Clerk.
  • Sheryl Prather is the projected winner of the position for the Belvidere City Ward 3 Alderman.

The race for the Belvidere City Ward 2 Alderman position is tied evenly at 104 votes.

“There are two mail in ballots that have not been received, but will be counted if received within the 14 days,” according to Bliss.

You can see the unofficial final results here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in...
Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore
Liabilities
Job offers drop over conflicts between Illinois marijuana laws and company rules
Fatal shooting
Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son
Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine site
State launches mass vaccination site in Rockford
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill.
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill

Latest News

High school seniors reflect on a challenging year
High school seniors reflect on challenging year during COVID-19 pandemic
Family, friends and community members join together Tuesday night to remember the life of...
Oregon community honors the life of 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton
Family, friends and community members join together Tuesday night to remember the life of...
Nathan Burton Vigil
Rockford voters choose to renew 1% sales tax for roadways
Rockford voters choose to renew 1% sales tax for roadways