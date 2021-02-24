Amboy, Eastland still atop 1A, Winnebago into top 5 in girls basketball

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The second weekly Associated Press girls prep basketball poll is out and a few familiar teams are being recognized for their fast start to a shortened season.

Amboy and Eastland are still 1 and 2 respectively in Class 1A, now joined by Stockton at 10. Winnebago now checks in at No. 4 in Class 2A.

Class 1A

1. Amboy (8)

2. Eastland

3. Aurora Christian

4. Brimfield

5. Jacksonville Routt

6. Shiloh

7. Abingdon (A.-Avon)

8. Catlin (Salt Fork)

9. Neoga

10. Stockton

Others receiving votes: Brown County 8. Winchester 7. Greenfield 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Nokomis 1. Mendon Unity 1.

Class 2A

1. Riverdale (7)

2. Paris (1)

3. Carterville

4. Winnebago

5. Pleasant Plains

6. Tuscola

7. Nashville (1)

8. Sullivan

9. Seneca

10. Quincy Notre Dame

Others receiving votes: Petersburg PORTA 10. Tremont 9. Eureka 9. Sherrard 4. Clinton 4. Fieldcrest 3. Massac County 2. Watseka 2. Teutopolis 2.

Class 4A

1. Hersey (4)

2. Fremd (2)

3. Marist

4. Loyola

5. Stevenson

6. Benet

7. Hononegah

8. York

9. Bolingbrook and Edwardsville

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 10. Libertyville 5. Maine South 2. O’Fallon 1. Mother McAuley 1. Evanston Township 1.

