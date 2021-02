ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs right around 40. Expect west northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Mainly clear tonight as temps drop to the middle and upper teens. Both Thursday and Friday will include a few clouds with highs around 40 give or take a few degrees. Low 40′s for both Saturday and Sunday.

