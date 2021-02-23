Tuesday is primary election day in northern Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Voters in the Stateline will head to the polls on Tuesday, February 23 for primary election day.

For Belvidere voters, there is only a Republican primary, as there are not any contested races with Democratic candidates. Republicans in Belvidere will be voting in a mayoral primary pitting incumbent Mayor Mike Chamberlain against Boone County board member Jeff Carlisle. Other races include City Clerk, Alderpersons for wards 2 and 3, and four seats for Belvidere Township Trustees. Only Belvidere Polling Precincts, Flora 1 Polling Precinct and Bonus 3 Polling Precinct will be open for the February Primary.

In Freeport, Democratic voters will choose between Freeport natives Ronnie Bush and Walter Hayward, with the winner taking on incumbent Mayor Jodi Miller in April. There are also four Trustee seats up for a vote.

In Rockford, there are four primaries for Rockford City Council members. The 5th, 7th and 11th wards will have contested Democratic candidates for Alderperson. The 12th ward will have a contested Republican candidate for Alderperson.

All the other wards will have a Non Partisan ballot with a City of Rockford public question involving the sales tax referendum for road repairs. The tax has local support among Republicans and Democrats and has been renewed three times since 2007.

The rest of the races will be up for a vote in the April 6, 2021 Consolidated Election.

The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

