Tiger Woods taken to hospital after car crash

LOS ANGELES (WIFR) - Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle roll-over accident Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Woods had to be extricated from the crash with the “jaws of life,” police said. The golf star suffered multiple leg injuries in the car crash and is undergoing surgery, according to his manager.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The sheriff’s department was sent to a single vehicle rollover crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at 7:12 a.m. The car was headed northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.

The car took major damage. The driver was then identified as PGA golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. He was removed from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, according to the sheriff’s department.

Woods was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from Lomita Station.

A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail, according to the Associated Press.

