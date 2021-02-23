Advertisement

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after car crash

Woods had to be extricated from the crash with the “jaws of life,” police said.
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WIFR) - Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle roll-over accident Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Woods had to be extricated from the crash with the “jaws of life,” police said. The golf star suffered multiple leg injuries in the car crash and is undergoing surgery, according to his manager.

The sheriff’s department was sent to a single vehicle rollover crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes at 7:12 a.m. The car was headed northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.

The car took major damage. The driver was then identified as PGA golfer Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. He was removed from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, according to the sheriff’s department.

Woods was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from Lomita Station.

A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in an apartment building in...
Two dead after shooting incident in Sycamore
Liabilities
Job offers drop over conflicts between Illinois marijuana laws and company rules
Fatal shooting
Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son
Winnebago County COVID-19 vaccine site
State launches mass vaccination site in Rockford
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill.
Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill

Latest News

The Byron boys basketball team extended its winning streak to six after a 59-48 win over rival...
Rockford Christian picks up road win, Byron extends winning streak to six
Joe Murphy watches on as his Winnebago boys basketball team takes on Rockford Christian in a...
Rockford Christian wins at Winnebago, Byron beats Stillman Valley
Belvidere Fury's Jason Martin celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period against the...
Belvidere Fury enjoy Senior Night with a 3-1 win
The Belvidere Fury hockey team celebrated Senior Night with a 3-1 win at Carlson Ice Arena.
Lakers vs. Belvidere Fury, High School Hockey - February 21, 2021