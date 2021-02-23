Advertisement

Sycamore fatal shooting victims identified as mom, son

Immediately following the shooting, authorities reported the scene was secured and there is no risk to the public.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - A mother and her son are dead after a fatal shooting inside an apartment in Sycamore on Coltonville Road Sunday afternoon, and details of the incident remain under investigation, according to the Daily Chronicle.

Connor A. Roesch, 26, of Sycamore and Sarah R. Roesch, 49, of Shabbona were found dead inside an apartment in the 1800 block of Coltonville Road Sunday, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department Monday afternoon, according to the Daily Chronicle.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

